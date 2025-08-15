CU Boulder receives $5M to support engineering students

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Campos Foundation, founded by an alumnus, has gifted the University of Colorado (CU) Boulder $5 million to support students.

When asked about the donation, longtime supporter and alumnus Marco Campos said, “I want people to understand that a first-gen student like me, who didn’t have much, can do it,” said Campos. “If you bring passion, grit, and skillset to the table, these students can do whatever they want.”

CU Boulder says it will be renaming the BOLD Center within the College of Engineering and Applied Science to the Campos Student Center to recognize the investment.

According to CU, the investment will be used for academic support, leadership development, professional programs and networking at the center.

“Engineering is hands-down the best undergraduate degree you can get,” said Campos. “You learn how to think critically, to take calculated risks. You learn common sense, how to build, how to sequence things. An engineer can define life on their own terms, and that’s powerful. I want that for everybody.”

According to the Campos Foundation, they are financially supported by Campos Companies, which focuses on engineering, construction and fabrication throughout North America. Campos Companies says they donate 1% of their revenues to underrepresented communities in STEM through the foundation.

Past donations from Marco Campos to CU Boulder have included funding the EngiNearMe program, a renovation of the BOLD Center in 2020 and providing scholarships for the first cohort of the Lattice Scholars Program in 2023, says the University.

Officials also point out Campos' generous donation to a graduating senior when he agreed to pay off his remaining student debt at the civil, environmental, and architectural engineering recognition ceremony.

