CSPD K9 successfully apprehended suspect who evaded law enforcement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a high-risk parole escapee wanted for felony warrants on Aug. 14 with the help of K9 Zev.

CSPD says with the help of multiple other law enforcement agencies, they arrested Joshua Kirby, wanted for felony escape with no bond and full statewide extradition.

U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) warned CSPD that Kirby was a flight risk with a history of violent behavior and mental health concerns. USMS says they found Kirby as a passenger with another male whose identity USMS has not shared.

Police say that the additional male was known for alleged gang activity, white supremacist affiliations, and recent possession of numerous firearms. Police identified another individual, Shawn Agler, who was also in the vehicle and was wanted on felony warrants.

CSPD says they blocked the vehicle from leaving while alerting the suspects of their presence when Kirby ran, jumping a 6-foot fence.

Police confirm Agler immediately surrendered and was placed into custody, but does not provide any further information on the third individual.

Police say that K9 Zev apprehended Kirby and held him until officers placed him into custody.

Kirby had minor injuries treated at a local hospital before being released to USMS, says police.

K9 Zev had no injuries, confirms CSPD.

At this time, it is unknown what all three suspects have been charged with.

