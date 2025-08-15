CSPD arrested two who allegedly eluded police several times

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a 31-year-old and a 41-year-old for car theft after they allegedly eluded police several times during the past two weeks.

CSPD says on Aug. 14, their motor theft unit began investigating a stolen 1999 Ford F-250 truck, which police say Gabriel Bales,31, and passenger Carrie Schaefer, 41, were using.

Police say both spray-painted the vehicle a different color and removed stickers from the Ford.

According to CSPD, once both were arrested, they learn that Bales was on parole for Motor Vehicle Theft, and an arrest warrant was issued for violating his parole conditions.

Police say methamphetamine and fentanyl were allegedly found in the Ford.

Both have been charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, and CSPD says interviews discovered that Bales might be responsible for more stolen vehicles, and they are waiting for confirmation.

