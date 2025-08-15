Annual drive-in movie night presents first responders with life-saving protective gear

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills will be hosting its annual “Cars Under the Stars,” a free drive-in style movie night on Aug. 16, presenting first responders with life-saving protection gear.

Event sponsors have purchased 13 bullet-proof vests, which the Shield616 non-profit will present to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the Colorado Springs Police Department and the Monument Fire Department, says Phil Long Dealerships.

This is the fifth year for the drive-in movie event, with this year's showcase confirmed to be Top Gun: Maverick, displayed on a 40-foot outdoor screen with gates opening at 6 p.m., officials confirm.

At the event, guests will have the chance to win prizes, Pepsi will be providing free refreshments, food trucks will be on location, and extra events such as a Nerf battle against the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team will be available as well.

Event details:

Address: Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills, 1565 Auto Mall Loop, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Saturday, August 16; gates open at 6 p.m.;

Nerf battle, dunk tank, obstacle courses, rock wall, bounce houses, cornhole and a water cannon from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vest presentation at 7 p.m.

Movie begins at sundown.

Courtesy: Phil Long Dealerships

