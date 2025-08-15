5 things to know for August 14: DC, Alaska summit, Gerrymandering, ERs, Homelessness



CNN

By Andrew Torgan, CNN

Time is running out to receive money back on rooftop solar, electric vehicles and energy-efficient appliances. President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress cut clean energy out of the tax code, and now some programs will expire as soon as next month. Here’s how to take advantage of those “green” rebates before it’s too late.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ DC

A power struggle is brewing between local and federal authorities in Washington, DC. Last night, Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered DC’s mayor and police department to accept Terry Cole, the head of the DEA, as the district’s “emergency police commissioner” and give him full control of the department during the federal takeover. But the mayor pushed back on Bondi’s command, posting on social media: “There is no statute that conveys the District’s personnel authority to a federal official.” DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb also reviewed Bondi’s order and declared it illegal after determining that the Home Rule Act does not give President Trump the authority to remove or replace the chief of police or alter the MPD chain of command. In a letter to DC Police Chief Pamela Smith, Schwalb wrote, “It is my opinion that the Bondi order is unlawful, and that you are not legally obligated to follow it.”

2️⃣ Alaska summit

As President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin head to Alaska for their historic summit, scores of pro-Ukraine protesters gathered in Anchorage on Thursday. The demonstrators, who waved Ukrainian flags and banners, demanded that Trump offer Putin no concessions in exchange for the Kremlin ending its war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders hope Trump can arrange a ceasefire agreement that Russia will honor while a trilateral meeting can be organized for peace negotiations. Putin wants any deal to include Russia taking almost a fifth of Ukraine’s land. Trump, meanwhile, said Russia will face “very severe consequences” if Putin doesn’t agree to end the war, although he wouldn’t specify what that meant. With only a few hours left until the summit begins, deadly fighting continued on the front lines in Ukraine. At least seven civilians were killed in Russian attacks on Thursday and 17 others were injured by drones and bombings, Ukrainian officials said..

3️⃣ Gerrymandering

For nearly two weeks, Texas Democrats have stymied Republicans’ attempts to redraw the state’s congressional districts in the middle of the decade by remaining out of state. The GOP’s proposed map could potentially eliminate five Democratic US House seats ahead of the 2026 midterms. But on Thursday, the Democratic lawmakers signaled their intention to end the redistricting standoff and return to Austin. In a news release, the Democrats said they would return if Republicans adjourn the special legislative session currently underway — and if California Democrats introduce a new congressional map that would offset the five seats Republicans want to flip in Texas. California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded by formally launching the state’s redistricting effort. Republicans in Texas are expected to adjourn the current special session today if a quorum isn’t met. However, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to immediately call for a new special session to convene the same day.

4️⃣ ERs

In many rural American hospitals, there may not be a single doctor on-site when a patient arrives in the emergency room. Instead, all patients are treated by physician assistants or nurse practitioners. If a case is too severe to be handled, patients are stabilized and transported to another hospital farther away. The reason: a nationwide shortage of doctors. A recent study found that in 2022, at least 7.4% of emergency departments across the US did not have an attending physician on-site 24/7. And more than 90% of those were located in hospitals in small, rural areas. While rural ERs may see fewer patients, they still treat serious cases, said Alison Haddock, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “It’s important that folks in those areas have equal access to high-quality emergency care to the greatest extent possible,” she said.

5️⃣ Homelessness

For more than two decades, the Housing First policy has enjoyed bipartisan support. Now, the Trump administration wants to cut its funding, claiming the model is ineffective and contributes to “crime and disorder.” Housing First moves chronically homeless people into permanent housing without requiring them to be sober or in treatment beforehand. Once these people have a roof over their heads, they’re offered services for drug abuse, mental illness, education and employment. Several studies have found that Housing First programs offer greater long-term housing stability than treatment-first programs. Since 2009, the VA has used Housing First to decrease veterans’ homelessness by 55%. However, Trump issued an executive order last month calling for the return of the treatment-first model, which mandates people become sober or participate in programs before they get housing. Researchers and homelessness advocates say such a move will have dire consequences.

Breakfast browse

‘Frankenstein bunnies’ spotted in Colorado

A group of rabbits has contracted a virus that makes grotesque, hornlike growths protrude from their faces.

Useful Apple Watch feature returns

The tech giant was forced to remove a tool after a patent dispute.

YouTube will start using AI to guess your age

If it’s wrong, you’ll have to prove it.

Jerry Jones goes public about decade-long fight with cancer

The Dallas Cowboys owner credits an experimental trial drug for successfully treating his advanced melanoma.

‘And Just Like That’ comes to an end

Here are some of the show’s most orgasmic highs — and dismal lows.

Quiz time

What was Taylor Swift’s big announcement this week?

A. A new studio album

B. Plans to launch a podcast

C. An official Swiftie book club

D. Her engagement to Travis Kelce

Take me to the quiz!

Big number

﻿54%

That’s the percentage of Americans who say they consume alcohol, according to a new Gallup poll.

Quotable

The Los Angeles-area 11th grader, who spoke on the condition that her last name not be published because she is in the country without legal permission, on why she is afraid to return to school.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ He can cry if he wants to

Discussions about masculinity and public displays of emotion have been trending since a University of Nebraska football player shed a few tears during a news conference.

