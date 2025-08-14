The Denver Nuggets 2025-26 schedule has been released

DENVER, August 14, 2024 – Today the Denver Nuggets announced their 2025-26 schedule which starts on the road against the Golden State Warriors on October 23rd before taking on the Phoenix Suns for the team’s first home game on October 25th.

Head Coach David Adelman will begin his official tenure with three of his first five games coming on the road against the Warriors, Timberwolves, and Trail Blazers before starting November with a four-game homestand from Nov. 3rd to Nov. 8th, including a back-to-back featuring the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 7th and Indiana Pacers on Nov. 8th. The team will see three more back-to-backs before the end of November – at Sacramento and at LA Clippers on Nov. 11th and Nov. 12th; at Houston and vs. Sacramento on Nov. 21st and Nov. 22nd; and vs. San Antonio and at Phoenix on Nov. 28th and Nov. 29th. This season, Denver will face Golden State, Houston, Portland, and San Antonio in the Emirates NBA Cup games.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Nuggets will be featured in a Christmas Day game, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. The team will then begin their longest road trip of the season, spanning 12 days and seven games (Dec. 27th- Jan 7th). January marks the second month of the season where the Nuggets play in at least four back-to-backs with all but one coming on the road.

The Nuggets will return from the All-Star break to a three-game road trip against the LA Clippers, Portland, and Golden State before taking on the Celtics at home on Feb. 25th. In March, Denver will play 10 of their 15 games at home and will travel for seven of their final 21 games of the season.

Denver will face Houston, L.A. Clippers, L.A. Lakers, New Orleans, Sacramento, and Phoenix only three times this season. The Nuggets will also play in 16 back-to-backs, which marks the same as last year, including four with no travel. The Nuggets will appear on national television 26 times, including the NBA’s new broadcast partners, with the breakdown coming as follows: