Tensions rise outside Colorado Springs VA clinic over union contract terminations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Protesters gathered outside the Colorado Springs VA Clinic Thursday night, voicing opposition to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ decision to terminate most union contracts across the agency.

The VA announced last week that it ended most union contracts following a presidential executive order. About 4,000 VA police officers, firefighters, and security guards are not affected, but nearly 370,000 other employees are.

According to the VA, the change will "free up millions of taxpayer dollars and approximately 750,000 work hours each year" to focus more directly on serving veterans.

Andre Cunningham, president of AFGE Local 1117, said the decision removes protections for employees.

"It’s hard to fathom making the country great by dismantling the union, because the country and America was built on the back of labor. So in order for America to be great again, then unions must be great again too," Cunningham told KRDO.

Cunningham argues that ending union contracts leaves staff uncertain about issues such as seniority, vacation time, and layoffs.

Henry Sheley, a protester supporting the rally, said, "It’s major to support veterans. It’s major to support unions… throughout history, that’s the right side of history to be on."

Veteran Jim Sutherland expressed concern for those still working in the VA system.

"I used the VA system, and I really value a lot of people that are here. So the idea that they can’t bargain for their own working conditions anymore, it just feels sad, like there’s another thing we’re losing that people fought and died for."

Protesters told KRDO they hope public pressure will lead to new discussions between union leaders and the VA about preserving worker protections.

KRDO13 reached out to the Department of Veterans Affairs for comment on the protest, and they referred us back to their news release, which you can find here.

