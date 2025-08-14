Pueblo police investigating early morning deadly shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Pueblo police have confirmed a woman is dead after an early-morning shooting in the Bessember neighborhood Thursday.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), at 3:20 a.m., officers received a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Spruce Street.

When they arrived on scene, police say they located a female victim with a gunshot wound who was already dead.

As of the time of publication, police have not shared any information on potential suspects. The investigation into this shooting remains active.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more. Details are very limited at this time.

