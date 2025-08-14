Skip to Content
News

Pueblo police investigating early morning deadly shooting

MGN
By
New
Published 6:20 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Pueblo police have confirmed a woman is dead after an early-morning shooting in the Bessember neighborhood Thursday.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), at 3:20 a.m., officers received a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Spruce Street.

When they arrived on scene, police say they located a female victim with a gunshot wound who was already dead.

As of the time of publication, police have not shared any information on potential suspects. The investigation into this shooting remains active.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more. Details are very limited at this time.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.