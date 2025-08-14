Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office responding the several brush fires along I-25

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says that fire crews and deputies are responding to several fires along I-25.

The sheriff's office says they are from Mile Marker 86 to 88, which is near Burnt Mill Road.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

The sheriff's office asks that you drive with caution.

