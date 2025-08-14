The 2025 Mesa Ridge football team has plenty of swag

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a new year and a new group of players, but it's the same Mesa Ridge swagger we've come to love.

"We're gonna eat on the football field. We're gonna eat up that scoreboard. We're gonna eat up your quarterback, wide receiver, DB, it don't matter", says Mesa Ridge running back, Cameron Tertulien.

The Grizzlies have a ton of experience on their roster between returning players and transfers. Head Coach Jeremi Calip says this is as talented a squad as he's had, and his players agree,

"This is probably the best team I've been on, the energy with everybody is amazing. We all have the same goals and want to win. Get to state, hopefully," says Mesa Ridge receiver, Ja'Kehlan Watts.

Kobe Dooley adds, "We're really tough. We're coming in with a new mindset, a new culture. You know, our mindset right now is dominant, everything...and we want that state title."

Tertulien asks this question, "Who can handle us? No one can really."

