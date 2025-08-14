Gov. Polis declares disaster emergency for Crosho Fire as evacuation orders issued in Routt County

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Amid a rough wildfire season, Gov. Jared Polis has declared a disaster emergency for the Crosho Fire in Rio Blanco and Routt Counties and authorized the use of the Colorado National Guard.

The emergency declaration came just as evacuations were ordered on Wednesday night for areas neighboring the fire as it continues to spread.

Officials say the Crosho Fire started on Monday on U.S. National Forest Service land before spreading to private land in both Rio Blanco and Routt Counties.

By Wednesday, the fire had grown to 1,700 acres, according to the Routt County Emergency Incident Map. The governor says roughly 600 of those acres are on state and private lands.

On Monday afternoon, visitors near Crosho Lake were told to evacuate using County Road 15.

Routt County issued more evacuation notices on Wednesday for rural areas west of Yampa and west of Highway 131, impacting approximately 30 homes, the governor's office said.

An evacuation center has been established at South Routt Elementary School, 448 Main St. in Yampa. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Officials say it will not operate as an overnight shelter, and animals won't be allowed. For information on what to do with pets/animals, click here.

