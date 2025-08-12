Skip to Content
News

New fire in Rio Blanco County prompts evacuation of campers

Routt County Sheriff Doug Scherar, Kimberly Davis
By
Published 7:23 AM

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A new fire popped up in Rio Blanco County Monday evening. It's called the Crosho Fire, now burning in the far northeast part of the county.

According to officials in nearby Routt County, campers near Crosho Lake were asked to leave the grounds on Aug. 11 due to the movement of the new fire.

The Crosho Fire first broke out on U.S. Forest Service property west of Phippsburg in Rio Blanco County, the Routt County Sheriff's Office said.

Monday afternoon, visitors near the Crosho Lake were told to evacuate using County Road 15. No other evacuation orders were issued at the time.

Officials say the fire started earlier that afternoon, though the current acreage remains unclear.

The latest fire comes amid a stressful wildfire season for crews in northwest Colorado, who are already battling multiple wildfires in northwest Colorado, including the over 113,000-acre Lee Fire – now the fifth-largest wildfire in state history.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.