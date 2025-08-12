New fire in Rio Blanco County prompts evacuation of campers

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A new fire popped up in Rio Blanco County Monday evening. It's called the Crosho Fire, now burning in the far northeast part of the county.

According to officials in nearby Routt County, campers near Crosho Lake were asked to leave the grounds on Aug. 11 due to the movement of the new fire.

The Crosho Fire first broke out on U.S. Forest Service property west of Phippsburg in Rio Blanco County, the Routt County Sheriff's Office said.

Monday afternoon, visitors near the Crosho Lake were told to evacuate using County Road 15. No other evacuation orders were issued at the time.

Officials say the fire started earlier that afternoon, though the current acreage remains unclear.

The latest fire comes amid a stressful wildfire season for crews in northwest Colorado, who are already battling multiple wildfires in northwest Colorado, including the over 113,000-acre Lee Fire – now the fifth-largest wildfire in state history.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.