Spanberger and Earle-Sears still at odds over when to debate in Virginia governor’s race

(CNN) — Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the Republican nominee for governor, formally accepted CNN’s invitation on Wednesday to participate in a fall debate.

But her Democratic opponent, former US Rep. Abigail Spanberger, declined CNN’s invitation a day later.

The election is one of two governor’s races across the nation in the year immediately after the presidential election and could serve as a bellwether ahead of next year’s midterms. Earle-Sears is seen by many in her party as an underdog against Spanberger, who won the endorsement Wednesday of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association even as the law enforcement group backed Republicans for lieutenant governor and attorney general.

CNN’s forum would have taken place live in late September or early October with questions posed directly by voters and moderated by network anchors.

“Winsome Earle-Sears is not afraid to answer tough questions and face Virginians head-on. This debate is an opportunity for voters to see the difference between a leader with a clear plan and a career politician who would rather talk around the issues,” Earle-Sears campaign spokeswoman Peyton Vogel said.

Spanberger’s team pointed to a regional debate that the campaign accepted and Earle-Sears declined. It said negotiations are underway with WAVY-TV and Norfolk State University.

“We have declined an offer to participate in a debate hosted by CNN in order to prioritize Virginia broadcasters and ensure the focus remains squarely on issues impacting Virginia,” said Samson Signori, Spanberger’s campaign manager. “We believe that debates about Virginia’s future should be rooted in Virginia, produced by Virginia media, and accessible to Virginians across the Commonwealth — which is especially important after Winsome Earle-Sears declined a debate that featured three Virginia broadcast partners.”

Since 2015, CNN has moderated or co-moderated more than 190 town halls, 13 presidential primary debates and two general election debates.

