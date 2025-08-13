Woman who died in El Paso County Jail identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified 33-year-old Amber Enlow as the woman who died in her cell at the El Paso County Jail earlier this month.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said that at around 5:38 a.m. on Aug. 8, Enlow was found unresponsive in her cell. Deputies and medical staff attempted lifesaving efforts and called for additional medical care.

Responders from American Medical Response (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived 15 minutes later and attempted medical care, but Enlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

El Paso County Sheriff Roybal has since ordered an in-depth investigation into her death by EPSO's Investigations Division and a full autopsy from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

At this stage of the investigation, the sheriff's office says there is no indication of foul play or self-harm.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.