Woman who died in El Paso County Jail identified

KRDO
Published 6:39 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified 33-year-old Amber Enlow as the woman who died in her cell at the El Paso County Jail earlier this month.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said that at around 5:38 a.m. on Aug. 8, Enlow was found unresponsive in her cell. Deputies and medical staff attempted lifesaving efforts and called for additional medical care.

Responders from American Medical Response (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived 15 minutes later and attempted medical care, but Enlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

El Paso County Sheriff Roybal has since ordered an in-depth investigation into her death by EPSO's Investigations Division and a full autopsy from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

At this stage of the investigation, the sheriff's office says there is no indication of foul play or self-harm.

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

