Two people, dog displaced in eastern Colorado Springs house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has confirmed that two people and a dog are unable to return home after a house fire on the eastern side of the city.

CSFD said it responded to the fire at 4939 Old Fountain Boulevard just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Firefighters who responded to the scene reported that the fire had spread to the roof of the home.

The fire was reported knocked down around 30 minutes later, and crews confirmed there was extensive damage to the house's roof.

Courtesy: CSFD

Though no one sustained any injuries, crews said the fire displaced two people and a dog.

Investigators are now working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

