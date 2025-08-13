Skip to Content
Two people, dog displaced in eastern Colorado Springs house fire

Colorado Springs Fire Department
today at 6:19 AM
Published 6:23 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has confirmed that two people and a dog are unable to return home after a house fire on the eastern side of the city.

CSFD said it responded to the fire at 4939 Old Fountain Boulevard just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Firefighters who responded to the scene reported that the fire had spread to the roof of the home.

The fire was reported knocked down around 30 minutes later, and crews confirmed there was extensive damage to the house's roof.

Courtesy: CSFD

Though no one sustained any injuries, crews said the fire displaced two people and a dog.

Investigators are now working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

