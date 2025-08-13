Two hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash on I-25 near South Academy, southbound lanes closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado State Patrol has confirmed two people have been hospitalized after an early-morning crash on I-25 involving four vehicles.

CSP said it received a call reporting the accident at around 5:53 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13. The crash involved four vehicles, though at this point the agency said it is unclear what led to the collision.

Two people have been taken to the hospital, CSP said, though there is no word on their condition at this time.

All southbound lanes of the interstate between South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway were closed down this morning as crews responded. As of 6:50 a.m., CSP says at least one southbound lane is now reopened.

At the latest update, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reports that drivers heading both northbound and southbound in the area can expect a 13-minute delay in their drive.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

