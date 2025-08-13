Stolen trailer and construction equipment recovered from abandoned El Paso County home

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Baca County Sheriff's Office says more than $120,000 worth of stolen items were found in rural El Paso County.

According to the Baca County Sheriff's Office, they received a string of reports about stolen items. On Aug. 10, 2025, the sheriff's office says a 24 foot trailer was reported stolen. The next morning, a skid loader was reported stolen from a construction site. The day after that, they received a report of a stolen pickup, which they believe was also stolen on Aug. 10, the sheriff's office says.

Baca County deputies followed leads, and eventually they traced the items to El Paso County. The Baca County Sheriff's Office says the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was able to see some of the stolen items from the roadway. The information allowed them to get a search warrant.

Photo: David Walker

The warrant was executed early on Wednesday, and the sheriff's office says they were able to recover the items. However, they do not have any suspects behind bars, as the department says the property was abandoned.

If you have any information about these thefts, the sheriff's office asks that you contact them at 719-523-4511.

