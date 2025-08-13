The Palmer Ridge football team has plans for post season success

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) Palmer Ridge is coming off another strong season. They went 10-2 last season, but after their season ended with a playoff loss to Broomfield, the players are itching to get back out there.

"That's my main motivator, I'd say. Like we all have the sour taste in our mouth. We come to practice every day like we've got a group chat, and that background of that group chat is that final score from last year that does not sit well with us," says Palmer Ridge wide receiver, Michael Toth.

The Bears have a lot to work with, due to having most of their starters from a season ago back, "We've never had a team like this. Like even Coach Carter told us he's never seen potential like this and he knows like, we've got a shot," says Toth.

The players have been putting in the time to be great yet again, and they also found a new way to build team chemistry and get better.

"We're big at Pickleball."

"Pickleball?" asked KRDO13's sports reporter, Danny Mata.

"Pickleball. That's our thing. We all go play," Palmer Ridge linebacker Brody Elliott told our crew at KRDO13.

"I mean, I feel like it's that competitive aspect. I mean, football's a little more contact. But, you know...we go pretty hard on the pickleball court.

Palmer Ridge defensive end, Tyler Himebauch, adds, "Almost every single night. We just go out and play from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. We're just going out to play pickleball and go eat dinner as a team. Just like growing the brotherhood through that little competitive aspect of pickleball."

You'd be surprised how pickleball helps them become better.

"I'm a bit lighter on my feet, like I'm swinging my hands a little bit more, so maybe I can use that for getting around a lineman," said long snapper Tyler Himebauch.

Wide receiver Toth added that Pickleball helps with the team's communication, allowing them to click on the field.

