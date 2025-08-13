Hot air balloon company to offer wheelchair accessible flights at Labor Day Lift Off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado hot air balloon company says it will be offering wheelchair accessible flights at this year's Labor Day Lift Off.

The annual hot air balloon festival falls on Aug. 30 and 31 this year in Colorado Springs. Rainbow Ryders says they will also offer additional accessible flights before the event on Aug. 29. They say it's their third year having the option available.

“As leaders in the ballooning industry, we truly believe these magical flights should be experienced by everyone,” says Lindsay Mayer, director of operations at Rainbow Ryders, in a press release. “This new accessible option is one more way we’re helping more people take flight and make unforgettable memories at Labor Day Lift Off.”

Staff with Rainbow Ryders say they expect to take flight alongside roughly 70 other balloons this year. Down below, there will be vendors, music, and contests.

For more information and tickets, click here.

