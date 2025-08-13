Skip to Content
News

Federal agents conducting operations across El Paso County

The DEA is conducting operations at El Ranchito #2, a spokesperson confirmed.
KRDO
The DEA is conducting operations at El Ranchito #2, a spokesperson confirmed.
By
Published 1:50 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) --The DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) confirms they are conducting operations in El Paso County.

KRDO13 crews sent to the scenes witnessed agents at El Ranchito #2, located off Maizeland Road, as well as El Ranchito off Airport Road.

A spokesperson with the DEA made it clear that this is not an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) operation. They say the operation is in coordination with Homeland Security Investigations.

However, an ICE spokesperson later said that their ERO division is on scene. They say that the FBI and IRS are also there.

KRDO13 is reaching out for further clarification on ICE's capacity in this operation.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.