Federal agents conducting operations across El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) --The DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) confirms they are conducting operations in El Paso County.

KRDO13 crews sent to the scenes witnessed agents at El Ranchito #2, located off Maizeland Road, as well as El Ranchito off Airport Road.

A spokesperson with the DEA made it clear that this is not an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) operation. They say the operation is in coordination with Homeland Security Investigations.

However, an ICE spokesperson later said that their ERO division is on scene. They say that the FBI and IRS are also there.

KRDO13 is reaching out for further clarification on ICE's capacity in this operation.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

