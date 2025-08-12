When to see the Perseid meteor shower in Colorado

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Perseid meteor shower will light up the sky for people across Colorado tonight into tomorrow morning. The spectacular sighting is a favorite among those in the Northern Hemisphere, as Perseids can be seen shooting across the sky at rates as high as 50 to 100 meteors per hour, according to NASA.

What are Perseids?

The shower peaks each year around mid-August, and according to NASA, it's the most popular meteor shower of the year. They can be seen around the same time each year because they are the result of Earth passing through debris trails that were left behind by comets making their way around the sun.

When can I see them?

Nationwide, the peak time to view Perseids will be the evening of Aug. 12 into the morning of Aug. 13. While peak viewing time begins around midnight, when the sky is dark, it might be possible to see them as early as 10 p.m.

The best time to view Perseids in Southern Colorado this year is 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Southern Colorado is expecting some cloud cover at 10 p.m. Tuesday night, particularly in Pueblo and Las Animas Counties, but as we approach later hours, the sky will begin to clear up.

Viewing tips

Try to look away from the moon so your eyes can adjust for the best view. Light pollution is the biggest hurdle for viewing showers. It's always best to try to get away from an area of town with a lot of lights. At best, try to look at the darkest part of the sky. Remember to be patient; your eyes will need time to adjust, and it may take time to start seeing showers.

Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier's "Science is Cool" Trivia

So, how big are the meteoroids associated with a meteor shower?

A.) A grain of sand

B.) A golf ball

C.) A beach ball

D.) A small SUV

Meteoroids (i.e., the stream of debris released from a comet or asteroid) are usually as small as a grain of sand. Despite that, Perseids can still appear pretty bright!