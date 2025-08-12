‘Unknown company’ leaves rocky mess on I-25 in Denver

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Police Department (DPD) says that there was a sticky situation-- or possibly a "rocky" situation-- on I-25.

Police say drivers faced heavy delays on the highway near the Alameda Exit on Monday. The reason? A trail of landscaping rock dumped on I-25.

DPD says that they don't know who the culprit was, but a line of Colorado Rose Rock covered about 175 yards of highway. Police say they had to shut down two lanes to get everything cleaned up.

Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) assisted and were able to clear the area with the help of brooms and elbow grease.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.