Trackchair program expanding into Ute Valley Park and Bluestem Prairie Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announces that its free Trackchair Program will expand into Ute Valley Park and Bluestem Prairie Open Space by October of this year.

The City's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) Department says the program is designed to provide access to the city's open spaces for those with mobility challenges.

The program started in 2024, allowing individuals to make reservations in Red Rock Canyon and Blodgett spaces with orginally 12 available sessions; however, now, according to the city, there will be more than 220 sessions in four open spaces.

“We are excited to offer more opportunities for everyone to explore and enjoy our amazing open spaces,” said Regional Parks Manager Scott Abbott. “This program enriches the outdoor experience for individuals of all abilities, ensuring that our amazing trails and open spaces are open to all who wish to discover the beauty of nature.’

The Trackchairs have rear stability wheels, a four-point harness, dual port USB, and attendant control for volunteers or staff to assist with maneuverability.

For more information about the program, including the schedule and to make reservations, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/TrackChair.

