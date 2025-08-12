The Vista Ridge football team has more bark this season

It's year two at Vista Ridge for Matt Wibbels, "You know your kids names. Everything's easier year to you. Just get to know each other and you just go, all right," says Wibbels.

Vista Ridge slot back Aidan Vanaman adds, "You know, I like how Wibbs, He just understands, you know, every play. He listens to us."

Coach Wibbs says if you listen closely, his team has more of a bark, "This year. We played a lot of puppies last year on defense, and they've all grown up a little bit. They've all got in the weight room. Their teeth have gotten a little bit sharper and we're looking to go hunting this year," says Wibbels.

Vista Ridge safety, Jacob Bourland adds, "We gain experience and knowledge. Our boys know. We know what we're going against now. You know, we're not little puppies no more. We're big dogs."

The puppies aren't wetting in the floor anymore, "Yeah, exactly. When you play Pueblo West and Columbine and PR (Palmer Ridge) man, you're going to get physical football. Last year, we were pretty young and sometimes 17 versus 15 years old gets you a little bit," says Wibbels.

Bourland adds, "Our coaches come out here and they they tell us like, yeah, I mean, just because you're young, you're puppies, you know, you could still hang with the big dogs."

The Wolves can't wait to get their paws on the big dogs of Colorado high school football this year,

"We're coming out with a different energy. This year we're coming out this year and we're gonna do it," says Vanaman.

"This team's hungry. We want to go against someone else. We don't care if it's five. We don't care if their previous state champs. They're going to get it. They're going to get a different VR," says Bourland.