MSPD arrest man wanted for charges in Texas for the sexual assualt on a child

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) arrested a man wanted in Texas for charges of sexual assault of a child who was using an alias for employment at local businesses.

Police say that, through a tip, they learned Mitchell Thomas Harris was living in Manitou Springs and had been on the run for approximately four years.

According to MSPD, Harris was using the names "Billy" and "Billy the Kid" while in the area.

Harris remains in custody pending extradition to Randall County, Texas, says MSPD.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.