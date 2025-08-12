Motorcyclist identified from fatal crash at South Academy Boulevard and Pace Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identification of a 26-year-old motorcyclist who crashed on Academy Boulevard and Pace Drive on July 29.

CSPD says an investigation found that motorcyclist Matthew Campbell was traveling at a high speed on Academy Boulevard when a vehicle turned left onto Pace Drive in front of Campbell.

On July 31st, police say that Campbell died from his injuries at a local hospital.

According to CSPD, this is the 33rd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.