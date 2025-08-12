Jury trial begins for El Paso County man who allegedly admitted to killing wife in 911 call

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The jury trial begins today for Stephen Chan, the El Paso County man who reportedly called 911 and admitted to killing his wife nearly a year ago.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said that on Sept. 1, 2024, Chan called 911 and confessed to the operator that he had murdered his wife before abruptly hanging up.

Shortly after, the office received another call reporting a body found near the end of Walsen Road in northern Colorado Springs – about 100 yards from the home where the Chans lived with their children.

Colorado Springs Police were called to perform a welfare check at the Chans' home on Horsetail Terrace, but say Chan had already turned himself into a substation in Falcon, where he was detained.

According to court documents, Chan told officers he suspected his wife of having affairs, taking his money, and stealing vegetables and cooking pans from him, which led him to plan her murder, according to Chan.

Court documents say Chan also allegedly told officers he had tied her up, loaded her into his car and shot her twice in the chest before calling authorities. Their children had been out of the state at the time.

Detectives say Jian’s hands were bound and she was partially wrapped in a bedsheet when she was found.

Chan is now charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

