Colorado wildlife poacher sentenced to prison

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced Tuesday that a wildlife poacher has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.

According to CPW, Timothy Rawlings, age 56, led unlicensed hunting guide services, tracking down big game animals like bears and mountain lions.

"Rawlings’ violations of hunting regulations were numerous and severe, including illegal outfitting, brokering of landowner vouchers, shooting from vehicles, chasing animals with vehicles, and hunting in unlicensed and unpermitted lands," read a release from CPW. "He also failed to register animals taken, including mountain lions, as required by Colorado regulations."

CPW says his business, Old West Guides and Outfitters, was based in Arizona. CPW said that many of his clients came in from out of state.

"The health of our wildlife populations is based on a legacy of ethical hunting, so people who hunt unlawfully have a negative impact on our natural resources. Our Wildlife Officers are very committed to catching violators and protecting those resources," said CPW’s Chief of Law Enforcement Ty Petersburg in a press release.

CPW says Rawlings will also be required to pay $45,800 in restitution. His co-defendant, 71-year-old Howard Wayne Rodarmel, was sentenced to three years of probation, CPW said.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.