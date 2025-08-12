Colorado Springs police investigating suspected murder-suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says they are investigating what appears to have been a murder-suicide.

According to police, they were called out on Sunday to the 4100 block of Sod House Trail. When they arrived, they found both a man and a woman deceased.

Police believe 45-year-old Tanya Burnside was a victim of homicide. The deceased man, 42-year-old Bryce Tallent, is suspected to have died by suicide.

Colorado Springs police say this would mark the 22nd homicide in 2025 in Colorado Springs.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call 719-444-7000. Police say if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

