Body recovered at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An 18-year-old drowned at Lake Pueblo State Park just before noon on Aug. 12, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

CPW says witnesses reported that a man without a life jacket went under about 65 yards from shore in the east end of the lake near the dam. CPW confirms that park staff were on scene within two minutes, and CPW boat crews began sonar grid searches within 15 minutes of the report.

CPW says they recovered the body within an hour, and medics pronounced the victim deceased just before 1 p.m..

“CPW offers condolences to the family and friends of the victim, and everyone involved in the incident,” said Joe Stadterman, Park Manager at Lake Pueblo State Park.

It is reported that the water temperatures were in the 70s.

Identification of the individual has yet to be announced.

CPW encourages all park visitors participating in water recreation activities to always wear a life jacket

Abby Smith

