5 things to know for August 12: DC takeover, Gaza, Food stamps, Austin shooting, Bureau of Labor Statistics

1️⃣ DC takeover

President Donald Trump’s declaration of a crime emergency in Washington, DC, and his decision to federalize the city’s police force left many local and federal agencies unsure about what that meant, multiple sources told CNN. Before his announcement on Monday, neither DC Mayor Muriel Bowser nor Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith had been notified about the takeover and how it would be implemented. In a statement, the Defense Department said 800 DC National Guard troops have been activated, with up to 200 members being assigned to support law enforcement. Trump attributed the decision to deploy troops on US soil to rampant crime. “Our capital city has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people,” he said. However, data shows that violent crime in DC has decreased in recent years.

2️⃣ Gaza

The families of Israeli hostages who’ve been held captive since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, are calling for a nationwide strike to protest the Israeli security cabinet’s decision to take over Gaza City. They will be joined by the October 7 Council, which represents bereaved families of soldiers who fell at the start of the war, as well as “hundreds” of companies and “thousands of citizens who have declared they will take the day off.” Meanwhile, Australia became the latest country to announce plans to recognize a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly in September. New Zealand’s foreign minister also said his country is considering doing so. These moves leave the US increasingly isolated from some of its closest allies.

3️⃣ Food stamps

President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” which he signed last month, will cause 2.4 million people — including families with children — to lose their food stamp benefits, according to an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, has long required certain able-bodied adults to work to receive benefits for longer than three months. But for the first time, parents of dependent children over the age of 14 will have to work, volunteer or participate in job training at least 80 hours a month to get their benefits. The law also requires adults between the ages of 55 and 64, veterans, people experiencing homelessness and former foster care youth to meet the mandate. Other recipients are expected to see a decrease in their monthly assistance, the CBO said.

4️⃣ Austin shooting

A gunman opened fire in a Target parking lot in Austin, Texas, on Monday afternoon, killing at least three people, including a child. Two of the victims died on the scene and a third was declared dead at the hospital, authorities said. A fourth person was treated for non-gunshot related injuries. According to Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis, the suspect allegedly stole a car from the parking lot, crashed it, and hijacked a Volkswagen from a dealership. Officers captured him about 20 miles away, Davis said. Although the suspect hasn’t been publicly identified, police described him as a White man in his 30s with both a “mental health history” and prior criminal offenses. It’s not immediately clear what led to the shooting. Monday’s shooting comes just over two weeks after an attack in a Walmart parking lot in Traverse City, Michigan, in which 11 people were stabbed.

5️⃣ Bureau of Labor Statistics

President Trump has nominated an economist who has worked at two conservative think tanks to be the new head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. E.J. Antoni, an outspoken critic of the agency and its approach to data collection, appeared on Trump ally Steve Bannon’s podcast on August 1, the day the July employment numbers were released. While discussing the disappointing report, Antoni criticized Erika McEntarfer, who was the BLS commissioner at the time, and called her “incompetent.” Bannon suggested that Trump appoint a MAGA Republican to fill the role instead. Later that day, the president fired McEntarfer. Antoni’s appointment will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

You’ve heard about squirrels causing power outages …

Well, four reactors at a nuclear power plant in France had to be shut down over the weekend due to some fishy circumstances.

Hubble telescope captures image of an interstellar visitor’s drive-by

It’s the fastest object that originated outside of our solar system to be observed traveling through it.

Caffeinated coffees are mostly free of toxins

But there are a few exceptions, a new investigation discovered.

Ouch! Mariano Rivera tears Achilles tendon

The 55-year-old Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher will need to undergo surgery to fix the injury.

Up for some ‘Camp Rock’ nostalgia?

The Jonas Brothers were discussing the 2008 hit Disney movie during their concert over the weekend when they brought out a surprise guest for an impromptu sing-along.

$50 million

That’s how much reward money the Trump administration is offering for the arrest of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro. He is accused of working with cartels to flood the US with fentanyl-laced cocaine.

The pop music icon called on Pope Leo XIV in an Instagram message on Monday to embark on a humanitarian mission to Gaza.

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

▶️ Table for two?

At this tiny restaurant in Turkey, it’s the only option.

