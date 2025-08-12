3-year-old killed by inactive K9 dog in Kit Carson County

KIT CARSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 3-year-old was killed on Aug. 11 by an inactive K9 dog that the Burlington Police Chief Nathan Hill was housing.

According to the Kit Carson County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about a child being attacked by a dog, and when they arrived on the scene, they found the mother and an unresponsive 3-year-old in the backyard of the home.

Deputies say the dog was not actively attacking when they arrived and had been placed in a kennel.

According to deputies, the child was taken to a local hospital, where they eventually died from their injuries.

The dog has since been humanely euthanized, says the sheriff's office.

According to officials, the dog was a German Shepard who previously served with the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office but was donated to the Burlington Police Department due to the termination of the K9 program in Cheyenne County.

The Sheriff's Office says the dog was not trained in any bite work but was used as a narcotics detection dog.

At the time of the attack, the dog was not actively in service and was being housed at Burlington Police Chief Nathan Hill's house, confirms the sheriff's office.

This is an active investigation.

