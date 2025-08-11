Pueblo D60 and Pueblo Transit offer free bus rides for students this school year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - As the new school year starts, students in Pueblo School District 60 are getting a new way to get around town - and it's completely free!

The City of Pueblo, along with Pueblo Transit, is offering free rides for students under 18 during the school year. All they have to do is show their current school ID when boarding the bus and enjoy the ride.

This is part of D60 and Pueblo Transit's goal of removing transportation-based barriers to education and showcasing the benefits of local transit.

