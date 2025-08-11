Police publicly identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Drennan Road in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department has publicly released the identity of a motocyclist who died in a crash along Drennan Road on July 19.

According to police, 27-year-old Johnny Givens died after he improperly took on a roundabout near the 4100 block of Drennan Road. He was believed to have been traveling at a high rate of speed, police said. Police also said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says his death marks the 31st traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2025.

