Police conducting search operation after ‘incendiary device’ found in traffic stop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) conducted a search of a residence tied to an alarming traffic stop last week.

On Thursday, police reported that they had arrested Anthony Lopez after a traffic stop investigation. According to police, Lopez had vehicle registration violations and did not have a valid driver's license. Police say once they searched his car, they located an "incendiary device." Lopez was taken into custody thereafter.

According to the Colorado Springs Police K9 Unit, it was a "suspicious object taped to a glass bottle." Officers later learned it was "an incendiary device and the duct-taped piece was an improvised explosive device."

A sergeant at Monday's latest search scene said they were conducting a warrant at a residence near Chelton Road, right by the Citadel Mall. They said they were searching the home for incendiary devices. Ultimately, they said they found fireworks, but none had been made into incendiary devices.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.