Motorcyclist identified from fatal crash in the 200 Block of North Weber Street

Published 4:27 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs police department has released the identity of the motorcyclist who died after losing control and crashing near North Weber Street and East Bijou Street on July 27.

According to police, 60-year-old Richard Mondragon was riding with a passenger when he lost control and tipped over, neither of them wearing a helmet.

Mondragon and the passenger had injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

On July 28, Mondragon died from his injuries. Police say the passenger is in stable condition.

Police confirm that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says his death marks the 32nd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2025.

Abby Smith

