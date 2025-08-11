Israeli strike kills multiple journalists in Gaza, including prominent Al Jazeera reporters, network says

By Abeer Salman, Dana Karni, Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — An Israeli strike in Gaza City late Sunday night killed seven people including at least four journalists from the news network Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military said it targeted and killed Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al-Sharif – a prominent journalist who has extensively covered the war from inside Gaza – after accusing him of leading a Hamas cell, an allegation Al-Sharif had previously denied.

Mohammed Qreiqeh, another Al Jazeera journalist in Gaza, and photojournalists Ibrahim Al Thaher and Mohamed Nofal were also killed in the strike, the network said.

“The order to kill Anas Al-Sharif, one of Gaza’s bravest journalists, along with his colleagues, is a desperate attempt to silence voices ahead of the occupation of Gaza,” Al Jazeera said in a statement after the attack.

In the minutes before he was killed, Al-Sharif said on social media, “If this madness does not end, Gaza will be reduced to ruins, its people’s voices silenced, their faces erased — and history will remember you as silent witnesses to a genocide you chose not to stop.”

Al-Sharif was in a tent with other journalists near the entrance to the Al-Shifa Hospital when he was killed, according to hospital director Dr. Mohammad Abu Salmiya. The tent was marked with a ‘Press’ sign, Abu Salmiya told CNN. The strike killed at least seven people, Salmiya added.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has accused Al-Sharif of leading a Hamas cell in Gaza that “advanced rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.” The IDF had previously shown documents it claimed showed “unequivocal proof” of Al-Sharif’s ties to Hamas. “The IDF had previously disclosed intelligence information and many documents found in the Gaza Strip, confirming his military affiliation to Hamas,” the military said in a statement after the strike.

Last month, after the IDF accused Al-Sharif, 28, of being a member of Hamas, he responded in a message on social media.

“I reaffirm: I, Anas Al-Sharif, am a journalist with no political affiliations. My only mission is to report the truth from the ground — as it is, without bias,” he wrote. “At a time when a deadly famine is ravaging Gaza, speaking the truth has become, in the eyes of the occupation, a threat.”

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in July they were “gravely worried” for Al-Sharif’s safety and that the journalist feared for his life after he was the target of “an Israeli military smear campaign, which he believes is a precursor to his assassination.”

The organization said 186 journalists have been killed since the beginning of the war nearly two years ago, adding: “178 of those journalists are Palestinians killed by Israel.”

Since the start of the war, Israel has not allowed international journalists to enter the Gaza Strip to report independently. Just hours before the strike that killed Al-Sharif and his colleagues, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said foreign journalists would now be allowed into Gaza, but only with IDF approval and accompanied by them, the same embed policy that has been in place since the beginning of the war.

Palestinian reporters for major news outlets like Al Jazeera have become the eyes and ears of those suffering inside Gaza during the conflict and are living in the same arduous conditions as the rest of the population.

Hamas earlier on Sunday accused the Israeli military of “targeting and killing” Palestinian journalists, calling for journalists and international media to be given “freedom to enter” Gaza.

The United Nations had previously called Israel’s allegations Al-Sharif was a Hamas operative “online attacks and unfounded accusations.”

“I am deeply alarmed by repeated threats and accusations of the Israeli army against Anas Al-Sharif, the last surviving journalist of Al Jazeera in northern Gaza,” said Irene Khan, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression, two weeks ago.

Al-Sharif, who was married and had two children, had prepared a final message in the event of his death which was shared by his colleagues.

“I urge you to care for my beloved daughter, Shams, the light of my eyes, whom time did not allow me to see grow as I had dreamed,” Al-Sharif wrote. “And I recommend you to care for my dear son, Salah, whom I wished to be a support and companion on his journey until he grows strong enough to share the burden and continue the message,” he added.

“I urge you not to be silenced by chains, nor to be hindered by borders, and to be bridges towards the liberation of the land and its people, until the sun of dignity and freedom shines upon our occupied homeland,” Al-Sharif wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

