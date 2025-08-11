Demi Lovato reunites with ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas for a ‘Camp Rock’ performance

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The Jonas Brothers already had fans feeling nostalgic with their new tour and then they raised those stakes with their first show.

The group kicked off their 20th anniversary tour titled JONAS20 Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in their home state of New Jersey.

The three brothers, Kevin, Joe and Nick, were on stage reminiscing about the 2008 hit Disney movie “Camp Rock,” when they brought out the film’s star, Demi Lovato.

Lovato played Mitchie Torres in the movie, the love interest of Joe Jonas’s character. The pair also had a brief relationship off-screen.

Videos shared on social media showed the two performers sining songs from the movie franchise, “This Is Me” and “Wouldn’t Change a Thing,” much to the delight of the audience.

The pair posted a video on social media.

Lovato also posted a clip of her and Jonas lip-syncing the viral clip of fellow Disney star Debby Ryan talking about meeting with the president of Disney, saying she wanted to make history.

“For the history books @joejonas,” Lovato wrote in the caption.

She is now married to musician Jordan “Jutes” Lutes. Jonas was divorced from actress Sophie Turner in 2024.

