DC police takeover, deep-sea discovery, key to longevity: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ DC takeover

In an extraordinary move, President Donald Trump said he’s placing the Washington, DC, police department “under direct federal control” and deploying National Guard troops to the nation’s capital. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the action “unsettling and unprecedented.”

2️⃣ ‘Do not forget’

For millions of people around the world, Anas Al-Sharif became the face of the war in Gaza. After Israel killed the Al Jazeera journalist and four of his colleagues, their deaths have ignited international condemnation and calls for accountability.

3️⃣ Deep-sea discovery

While exploring the ocean in a submersible, scientists said they found a flourishing ecosystem capable of sustaining life without sunlight. Up to 30,000 feet below the surface, it’s fueled by gases escaping from fractures in the ocean bed.

4️⃣ Pick up the pace

No time for the gym? No worries. You can live longer by walking faster, new research shows — even just 15 minutes as part of your everyday routine does the trick. Experts explain what you need to know.

5️⃣ Her time to shine

Pamela Anderson is having a moment. After starting a bit of a beauty revolution, she received critical acclaim for her role in “The Last Showgirl.” Now people are buzzing about a potential new romance.

⛈️ Roof ripped off: Hundreds of prisoners from the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln were displaced when a violent storm damaged two housing units, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

🚘 Highway havoc: Rebranding this road as Scotland’s Instagram Highway has been so successful, it’s now an overtourism nightmare. But things could be worse — some are thriving among the traffic jams.

💰 Which automaker just announced plans to invest $5 billion in new electric vehicle production?

A. Ford

B. Toyota

C. Chevrolet

D. Volkswagen

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: A. Ford will invest in a new assembly line and battery production to build EVs and called it the company’s “next Model T moment.”

