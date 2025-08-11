EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A KRDO13 viewer sent us a video of a bobcat sighting near Pikes Peak State College this morning on Aug. 11.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say the most significant concern with bobcats is keeping pets on a leash and not leaving them unattended. CPW says this is particularly important for small pets in the evenings.

CPW confirms their staff have not noticed an increase in the regional bobcat population at this time.

According to officials in one Colorado city, bobcats are rarely aggressive towards humans.

City of Lafayette says to coexist with bobcats, you should:

Deter prey animals (mice, rabbits, rats) away from your yard. Remove dropped bird seed from your feeder, or consider removing bird feeders and bird baths altogether. Use chicken wire along the bottom of your fence to deter rabbits.

To prevent your pets from interacting with wildlife, keep them inside when a bobcat is present and keep your dog leashed when walking.

Keep all food sources secure, including storing pet food indoors and cleaning outdoor grills.

Remove potential hiding/hunting spots in your yard, such as brush piles, wood piles, low tree branches, etc.

If you want the bobcat to leave your yard immediately, or if it is behaving aggressively, scare it away with loud noises like a whistle or banging pots and pans.

For more about the species, click here for information provided by CPW.

