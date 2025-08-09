Driver crashes into police car on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs Police Officer responded to the southbound lanes of I-25, north of W. Fillmore Street, to clear numerous pieces of bricks and concrete that had spilled on the roadway at approximately 3:45 a.m. this morning.

The officer was driving a marked patrol car and had their emergency equipment activated to slow traffic and warn drivers of the pieces of bricks and concrete.

The officer was blocking the left and center lanes with their vehicle and was outside the vehicle when a driver failed to yield or stop for the patrol car.

The vehicle struck the front driver’s side of the patrol car. The officer was not injured.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for Careless Driving and Actions on Approach to a Stopped Emergency Vehicle.