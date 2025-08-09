Colorado Springs juvenile who has stolen 19 cars arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early this morning on El Paso Ave, just after midnight, members of the CSPD Motor Vehicle Theft unit arrested a juvenile offender on the southeastern side of town for violating their parole.

The police are saying an adult helped them violate parole.

Since it was a juvenile, police are not releasing their name.

We reached out to CSPD to see what they were doing and how they violated parole.

We'll update you here as soon as we hear back.