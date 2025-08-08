Trump orders surge in federal law enforcement in DC

By Samantha Waldenberg, Kristen Holmes, Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration ordered an increase of the federal law enforcement presence in Washington, DC, starting Thursday night, the White House said.

“President Trump has directed an increased presence of federal law enforcement to protect innocent citizens. Starting tonight, there will be no safe harbor for violent criminals in D.C,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “President Trump is committed to making our Nation’s capital safer for its residents, lawmakers, and visitors from all around the world.”

A White House official confirmed to CNN that Thursday’s mobilization will include federal officers in “marked units, and highly visible.”

The increased presence was to begin at midnight as part of a seven-day effort, with the option to extend, the official added. The effort is led by US Park Police, with participation from US Capitol Police, FBI, US Marshals Service, DC Police, DEA and other agencies.

It is “focused on high-traffic tourist areas and other known hotspots,” according to the official.

As of Friday morning, CNN reporters did not see an apparent increase in law enforcement presence at popular tourist and commercial areas in the city, including the National Mall, Union Station and U Street Northwest.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms’ DC field office posted on X in the early hours of Friday morning that the agency was patrolling the district, writing: “Together @ATFWashington with our federal law enforcement partners are out ensuring that the residents of the District of Columbia are safer this evening.”

CNN has reached out to DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office for comment. Eleven of 12 members of the DC City Council did not respond or declined to a request for comment. Council member Christina Henderson attributed crime in the city to the Trump and Biden administrations not nominating enough judges to handle the local caseload.

CNN previously reported that the Trump administration had been making plans to increase federal law enforcement in the nation’s capital.

In announcing the increase Thursday, the White House pointed to several high-profile crimes in DC, including the killing of two Israeli Embassy staff members in May. The announcement came just days after a well-known former Department of Government Efficiency staffer was assaulted in DC.

But according to a preliminary year-to-date crime comparison from DC Police, 2025 crime numbers are lower than last year’s. As of Thursday, violent crime is down 26%, according to the DC Police.

The White House official added that the actions being taken Thursday night are “in compliance” with the “Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful” executive order the president signed in March.

That order aims to ensure that “all applicable quality of life, nuisance, and public-safety laws are strictly enforced,” including crimes involving assault, battery, larceny, graffiti, public intoxication and more.

On Wednesday, the president said he is considering having his administration take over the DC Police Department and might deploy the National Guard to DC over recent crime.

“We’re going to beautify the city. We’re going to make it beautiful. And what a shame, the rate of crime, the rate of muggings, killings and everything else. We’re not going to let it, and that includes bringing in the National Guard maybe very quickly too,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

A spokesperson for the DC National Guard told CNN on Friday morning that it had not been activated.

“Contrary to some social media posts the DC National Guard is not activated currently for the support. Please contact the White House for questions concerning the POTUS’s comments this week,” said Master Sgt. Arthur Wright. “As for the current ops of the DCNG, the presence of National Guardsmen and vehicles seen this week and throughout the weekend are related to required training for UTA (Unit Training Assembly).”

Earlier this year, Trump said that the federal government should “take over” DC.

“I think that we should govern District of Columbia. It’s so important, the DC situation. I think that we should run it strong, run it with law and order,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One in February.

This story and headline have been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Brian Todd contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.