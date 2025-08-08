Pine Creek has a new head football coach

For the second straight season, Pine Creek has a new coach. Trevor Hudson takes over as the man in charge and he is eager to get started, "Like a fat kid with a piece of cake, man. I'm excited to be here, man. I'm excited to get it in. I'm excited to just be here and build something. We're trying to take it to new heights. We try to do things better than everybody else," says Hudson.

Hudson's career began at Falcon. He's coached in Las Vegas, and is coming off of a state championship in California. So naturally, Pine Creek is a perfect fit, "You come into a program where there's a culture and an expectation of winning. I mean, I couldn't ask for a better job," says Hudson.

Hudson's practices are tough, "He brings us a whole new standard and discipline in how we work and how hard we work," says Pine Creek quarterback, Brady Walden.

Malakai Harkley adds, "We've been doing morning weights. Monday to Thursday. And then we have a second practice from Monday to Saturday, 3 hours a day for the practice and 2 hours in the morning. Pretty intense."

His players like his style, "Coach Hudson is definitely more intense, but he's also a very highly energized guy. So he definitely makes practices fun, and interacts with us more," says Pine Creek tight end, Caleb Petree.

Jackson Minton says "A practice with him is like... it has like it's little mood swings. He's hard on us. Like he'll make sure we're on your percent. But he also has a side where, you know, he can joke around. He can be a funny guy."

Coach Hudson adds, "I want to be a coach who relates to his players who be able to have a good time. But at the same time, you know, when it's time to work. I want to get invited to some weddings some days, so things of that nature. So to do that, you have to build that relationship."