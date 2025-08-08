Skip to Content
News

Chronic absenteeism found at Southern Colorado school districts

Common Sense Institute
By
Published 11:23 AM

SOUTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) - A new report released by the Common Sense Institute (CSI) finds that some Southern Colorado school districts are among the worst for chronic absenteeism and behavioral incidents.

Researchers found Harrison School District 2 had the highest behavioral incident rate at 389 per 1,000 students, nearly three times the average of 137.

Pueblo School District 60 had a 43% chronic absenteeism rate, according to the report.

Colorado Springs School District 11 also exceeded 200 behavioral incidents per 1,000 students.

KRDO13 has reached out to all three school districts for comment. This article will be updated with responses as they come in.

You can read the full report here.

CSI Report - CO School SafetyDownload
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.