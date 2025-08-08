Chronic absenteeism found at Southern Colorado school districts

SOUTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) - A new report released by the Common Sense Institute (CSI) finds that some Southern Colorado school districts are among the worst for chronic absenteeism and behavioral incidents.

Researchers found Harrison School District 2 had the highest behavioral incident rate at 389 per 1,000 students, nearly three times the average of 137.

Pueblo School District 60 had a 43% chronic absenteeism rate, according to the report.

Colorado Springs School District 11 also exceeded 200 behavioral incidents per 1,000 students.

KRDO13 has reached out to all three school districts for comment. This article will be updated with responses as they come in.

You can read the full report here.