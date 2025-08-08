Individual drives car into Colorado Springs Nails and Spa

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man drove his car into Broadmoor Nails and Spa on South Nevanda and Cheyenne Meadows tonight.

KRDO13 was told at the scene that the man mistook the gas for the brake and went into the store.

Police say that they do not suspect a DUI and the individual will be cited for careless driving.

At the time of the incident, the store was closed and there were no injuries reported, says police.

This article may be updated as further information is disclosed.

