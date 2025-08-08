Skip to Content
News

Individual drives car into Colorado Springs Nails and Spa

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 9:28 PM
Published 9:24 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man drove his car into Broadmoor Nails and Spa on South Nevanda and Cheyenne Meadows tonight.

KRDO13 was told at the scene that the man mistook the gas for the brake and went into the store.

Police say that they do not suspect a DUI and the individual will be cited for careless driving.

At the time of the incident, the store was closed and there were no injuries reported, says police.

This article may be updated as further information is disclosed.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.