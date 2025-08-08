33-year-old female found unresponsive in El Paso County Jail cell

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) reports that a 33-year-old female was found unresponsive in her jail cell at around 5:38 a.m. on Aug 8.

EPSO says deputies and medical staff made lifesaving efforts until American Medical Response and the Colorado Springs Fire Department took over.

The female was pronounced dead by medical officials, says EPSO.

A death investigation has been ordered, and at this time, there is no indication of foul play or self-harm, according to EPSO.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has taken over and will release the identity of the female in the future, says the sheriff's office.

