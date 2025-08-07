WATCH: CSP ‘277’ call ends with an arrest on I-70

COLO. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reminding drivers of a program that was implemented in 1998, where drivers can call '277' to report real-time aggressive drivers and suspected DUI drivers.

According to CSP, a concerned citizen took advantage of the program on July 29 when they reported a suspected impaired driver on westbound I-70.

CSP says the driver reported a car with no license plates and a gas pump nozzle hanging from the vehicle. The caller also reported seeing a child inside the car, allegedly screaming for help, according to troopers.

The caller mentioned in their report that the driver showed signs of impairment, such as teeth grinding and shaking.

As you can see in the video above, the trooper contacted the driver while they were parked; however, the driver drove away. Troopers eventually were able to stop the driver, says CSP.

The driver was charged with a DUI, felony eluding, child abuse with no injury, failure to provide/use child restraint, and reckless endangerment, confirms CSP.

CSP says if you witness aggressive or erratic behavior from a driver, you are encouraged to pull over and call CSP at '277'.

Be prepared to provide the following information: vehicle description, license plate number, location and direction of travel, driver description, and the driving behavior being demonstrated, says patrol.

