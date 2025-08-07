The Classical Academy football team will look to repeat as Class 2A state champions

It was the greatest moment in TCA football history. The Titans taking home their first ever state championship. "It's crazy because you imagine it for so long when you've been here three years and then that moment finally hits you was like, Wow, All the summers, all the days in the weight room, all the practices after school, all the games. They finally got to that moment. We finally did it. It was just a great feeling, like seeing all the coaches over, you know, the players like hugging and crying each other," says Zach Mediavilla, TCA receiver/cornerback.

Johnny Howe adds, "It's something we've been talking about for a long time, something I've been dreaming about for forever. So to finally have that feeling happen and come through was just sweet."

Hayden Kenney says, "We're in the state championship and we win and it's crazy. And like, I don't know, it just felt like I was floating."

But that was last season. This year's edition of TCA features a ton of new faces but the goal remains the same, "It's obviously a new year. It's becoming worthy of that feeling again" says Howe.

Kenney adds, "There's also like a lot of expectations, and like kind of a target on our back."

And for the returning players, they're a little more hyped as practices begin, "Now you actually know, like what it feels like to get there. So, like, every practice is like a fight towards getting back to that stage," says Mediavilla.

The Titans will lean on their championship culture, and look to build on it, "It's just about a high standard, right? The way we practice, the way we lift in the weight room every day. Um, those little details that's what gets us to Pueblo after Thanksgiving," says Howe.