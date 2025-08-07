Plane crashes in Costilla County, two taken to the hospital

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Costilla County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reports that a plane crashed with three on board, leading to two individuals being taken to the hospital.

CCSO says the plane crashed in the southwestern part of the county near Mesita.

Photos provided by the Costilla County Sheriff's Office

According to a Sheriff, there was a report of a plane crash with a parachute on it near Blackhawk Road. The sheriff discovered that the plane was coming from Santa Fe, New Mexico, and deployed the parachute at 8,000 ft.

Two individuals, husband and wife, were taken to the hospital; we are not aware of the severity of their injuries at this time.

National Transportation Safety Board is en route, according to CCSO.

